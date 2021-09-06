News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Tickets for next year's Classic Ibiza go on sale

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:50 AM September 6, 2021   
Jose Luis at this year's Classic Ibiza, which is returning to Blickling Estate next year. 

Jose Luis at this year's Classic Ibiza, which is returning to Blickling Estate next year.

Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Classic Ibiza outdoor concert at Blickling Estate.

According to organisers, plans are under way to make next year's show - which features the Urban Soul Orchestra - bigger and better than ever before. 

Lisa Ward, from Classic Ibiza, said: "Classic Ibiza isn’t just about the amazing music and artists – it’s also about the incredible atmosphere and overall audience experience. I think that’s why people love it so much and come back every year.

Goldierocks thrilling the crowds at Classic Ibiza in 2021. The event is returning to Blickling Estate in 2022. 

Goldierocks thrilling the crowds at Classic Ibiza in 2021. The event is returning to Blickling Estate in 2022.

"Our challenge is to continually build on that by coming up with fresh ideas that have the ‘wow-factor’. Believe it or not, there are already plans afoot to take next year’s show to yet another level."

Next year's event will take place on August 6 and will see Goldierocks and Jose Luis return to the stage.

Tickets are £45 or £20 for children aged five to 16, with under fives free, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/blickling to book.  

