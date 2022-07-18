News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Outdoor dance party expected to sell out

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:37 AM July 18, 2022
Classic Ibiza Blickling 2017, Photo by Simon Finlay Photography

Classic Ibiza Blickling 2017, Photo by Simon Finlay Photography - Credit: Simon Finlay Photgraphy

Tickets to this year's Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party are now expected to sell out ahead of of the Saturday, August 6 gig. 

Organisers of the concert at Blickling Estate have released fresh details of what to expect. 

Gates open at 5.30pm and the show starts an hour later with afro/Latin-flavoured house mix by former Pacha Ibiza DJ Jose Luis.

People can bring their own food and drink, but there will be street food vendors and a San Miguel bar on site. 

The Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks will take the stage at 8pm performing party favourites from artists such as Adamski, Robert Miles and Basement Jaxx.

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza.

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

 A dance set and laser light show will start at 9.30pm when people can expect tracks from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Faithless and Rudimental.

This year's Classic Ibiza is supporting East Anglia's Children’s Hospices with fundraising including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold. 

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for more information or for tickets.  

