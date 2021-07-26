Classic cars raise hundreds for charity at Mundesley Motor Show

Published: 7:41 AM July 26, 2021

The VW Karmann Ghia, which claimed first prize out of the cars at the show - Credit: Alan Barnacle

About £300 was raised for local charities at the Mundesley Motor Show.

Some 110 classic cars and bikes were featured at the show, which was held in the town's Gold Park as part of the weekend’s Norfolk Day celebrations in the run-up to the day itself on Tuesday.

The Triumph Bonneville motorbike, which claimed first prize out of the bikes on show. - Credit: Alan Barnacle

The funds raised will be split between the Mundesley Air Scouts and the Mundesley First Responders.

The V8 Pilot, which received a special prize at the show - Credit: Alan Barnacle

The winning car was a VW Karmann Ghia and the winning bike a Triumph Bonneville. Special prizes were given to a Ford V8 Pilot and a Mini Cooper.

The Mini Cooper, which received a special prize at the show - Credit: Alan Barnacle

Organiser Alan Barnacle said the day, which was sponsored by Posh Nosh and supported by Broads Bars, had been a “great success” and that it “will definitely be on the calendar as an annual event.”

