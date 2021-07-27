Roll up, roll up as circus hits north Norfolk coast
- Credit: Supplied by Circus Cortex
In another sign of normality returning, a summer circus has arrived in Cromer.
Circus Cortex has set up in a clifftop field off Runton Road, and will be running 3pm and 7pm performances until Tuesday, August 3.
The show, called Glory - Circus Revamped, brings together internationally renown artistes from France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and the UK.
Audiences can expect to see BMX, Parkour, 'Rola' balancing, unicycle, tight rope walking, aerial skills and dance and the circus's central character, Petro the clown.
A spokesman said: "Circuses had a difficult 15 months with inability to trade and we are extremely happy to be able to open our doors again to welcome audience to our theatre big top.
"The show has been in preparation for over 12 months. A great deal of effort went in to production and lighting design, costume creations and talent scouting."
Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for Circus Cortex to book.
