Church team distributing Easter eggs during lockdown

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. One window sign which especially resonated. Pictures: David Broom Archant

A church team has been distributing Easter eggs to people in a village plus the offer of support and prayer during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. The eggs before distribution. Pictures: David Broom Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. The eggs before distribution. Pictures: David Broom

The volunteers from Free Church, Mundesley were guided to people’s front doors by home-made rainbows in the house windows.

Pastor Mark Sills said: “Our aim was to give one egg per household to bring them a little joy and to find out how they are coping. A message on the egg offered practical support and prayer, with a number to call if any help is needed.

You may also want to watch:

“Feedback from the distributors was that families were so grateful to be remembered and for their unexpected gift.”

While the Mundesley Free Church building is closed, the church family is very active with others in providing support and encouragement to the community.

The church claimed 88 of the 480 unwanted Easter eggs donated to Mundesley Parish Council by Southern Hill Hospital in Gimingham.

MORE: What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?