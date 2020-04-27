Church team distributing Easter eggs during lockdown
A church team has been distributing Easter eggs to people in a village plus the offer of support and prayer during lockdown.
The volunteers from Free Church, Mundesley were guided to people’s front doors by home-made rainbows in the house windows.
Pastor Mark Sills said: “Our aim was to give one egg per household to bring them a little joy and to find out how they are coping. A message on the egg offered practical support and prayer, with a number to call if any help is needed.
“Feedback from the distributors was that families were so grateful to be remembered and for their unexpected gift.”
While the Mundesley Free Church building is closed, the church family is very active with others in providing support and encouragement to the community.
The church claimed 88 of the 480 unwanted Easter eggs donated to Mundesley Parish Council by Southern Hill Hospital in Gimingham.
