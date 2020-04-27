Search

Advanced search

Church team distributing Easter eggs during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:16 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 27 April 2020

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. One window sign which especially resonated. Pictures: David Broom

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. One window sign which especially resonated. Pictures: David Broom

Archant

A church team has been distributing Easter eggs to people in a village plus the offer of support and prayer during lockdown.

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. The eggs before distribution. Pictures: David BroomMundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. The eggs before distribution. Pictures: David Broom

The volunteers from Free Church, Mundesley were guided to people’s front doors by home-made rainbows in the house windows.

Pastor Mark Sills said: “Our aim was to give one egg per household to bring them a little joy and to find out how they are coping. A message on the egg offered practical support and prayer, with a number to call if any help is needed.

You may also want to watch:

“Feedback from the distributors was that families were so grateful to be remembered and for their unexpected gift.”

While the Mundesley Free Church building is closed, the church family is very active with others in providing support and encouragement to the community.

The church claimed 88 of the 480 unwanted Easter eggs donated to Mundesley Parish Council by Southern Hill Hospital in Gimingham.

MORE: What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Warning coastal town’s tourism sector could face second ‘bleak’ summer amid lockdown

Businesses in Sheringham are yet facing more disruption after a ‘touch and go’ 2019 summer season, due to the national lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Warning coastal town’s tourism sector could face second ‘bleak’ summer amid lockdown

Businesses in Sheringham are yet facing more disruption after a ‘touch and go’ 2019 summer season, due to the national lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the North Norfolk News

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Postcards given to care homes so loved ones can keep in touch

Photographer Paul Macro has been donating postcards to care homes so the residents can send messages to loved ones. Images: Paul Macro

Church team distributing Easter eggs during lockdown

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. One window sign which especially resonated. Pictures: David Broom

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied
Drive 24