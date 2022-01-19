News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Grey seals flock to Blakeney Point for pupping season

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:02 PM January 19, 2022
A grey seal on the beach in front of the Lifeboat House at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk. 

A grey seal on the beach in front of the Lifeboat House at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

When holidaymakers wait for warmer weather to visit north Norfolk, the coast becomes a magnet for another kind of visitor.  

Each winter Blakeney Point turns into Britain's largest grey seal colony, drawing thousands of bulls and cows from across the North Sea for pupping season. 

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Sheringham-based photographer and filmmaker Chris Taylor has now released a short film showcasing the beauty of the National Trust-administered nature reserve. 

He said: "Blakeney Point is a magical place, probably one of my favourite places in the world no matter what the season.  

A grey seal at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk. 

A grey seal at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

"In the summer I take my boat out from Morston to see the seals and terns, fish for mackerel or just to laze in the sun on Blakeney Point.  

"In winter I try to make the walk from Cley beach road carpark at least once every year.

"It’s a fairly strenuous walk along the shingle bank and beach and I usually allow approximately six hours from start to getting back to the car although that is allowing a couple of hours to stop for lunch and take in the beauty and wildlife of the point."

Mr Taylor said he was able to capture the close-ups using a long 1000mm (20x) lens so the seals could go about their day in peace.

A close-up of a grey seal at Blakeney Point in Norfolk. 

A close-up of a grey seal at Blakeney Point in Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

He said: "I kept a respectful distance from the seals at all times and as you can see from the video footage they were not at all alarmed or disturbed by my presence."

Each winter around 4,000 grey seal cows come to Blakeney Point for pupping season, and there are almost as many bulls. Each cow usually gives birth to just one pup.

Grey seals pup right around the British coastline, starting in Cornwall in August, then moving to Wales and Scotland as the year progresses and finally down the east coast to Blakeney, which is a haven for the creatures.  

A pair of grey seals make their way through the shallows at Blakeney Point. 

A pair of grey seals make their way through the shallows at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Mr Taylor said what made Blakeney special was the tranquility and the feeling of "getting away from it all".

He added: "Last week when I walked it, I accidentally left my phone in the car and it turns out it was the best thing I could have done - no temptation to check my phone, no phone calls, no emails, zero distractions".

A grey seal in the water at Blakeney Point. 

A grey seal in the water at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

North Norfolk News

