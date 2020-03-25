Video

Stunning images and video reflect Norfolk’s beauty during lockdown

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor Archant

They capture the beauty of Norfolk’s great outdoors, acting as reminders of how stunning our county really is.

Photographer and videographer Chris Taylor is releasing a series of short videos in a project called Bringing the Outside In to cheer people up during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Taylor, 48 and from Sheringham, said he decided to put the videos together because he - like many of us - has found himself with more time on his hands during the pandemic.

He said: “I have had pretty much all of my work up until June cancelled or postponed over the last two weeks, this left me with very little to do.

“I have to be busy, otherwise I get bored very quickly, so I decided to start making some short films of the beautiful north Norfolk coast and countryside to effectively ‘bring the outside in’ to all the people that are stuck inside through self-isolation/social distancing.”

Mr Taylor, helmsman on Sheringham Lifeboat and a father-of-two, has also shared a selection of photos reflecting north Norfolk’s beauty.

He said: “I have a long list of all of my favourite places that I would like to capture in these films so as long as we are allowed to leave the house I will attempt to keep making them.

“I observe careful social distancing while making the films and touch nothing but the ground I walk on and the inside of my car - plus the cameras obviously - between leaving and returning home.”

Mr Taylor said the films were not made to encourage people to come to north Norfolk - yet.

He said: “They are to bring some of the areas people love into their homes, once the virus situation is under control we look forward to welcoming people here but in the meantime the films are very much look but don’t touch.”

Mr Taylor had been due to film at weddings, and make a series of films for Visit North Norfolk, the Deep History Coast project and the Mammoth Marathon, all of which have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

He said: “Hopefully we, as local businesses, can come out the other side of the impending financial disaster.

“These are extremely worrying times for us all, as a self-employed creative I have found that if I can keep busy then it takes my mind off the bizarre and unsettling situation that is unfolding around the world.

“Many people have said that watching my ‘Bring The Outside In’ films have given them a break from the worry - albeit a very short one.

“It gives me hope knowing that my work can help some people in some very small way at this time.”

