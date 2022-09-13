Man creates animatronic Pegasus in his lounge

Video

Chris Richmond has engineered and designed a mechanical Pegasus which moves. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In Greek mythology it was an immortal winged horse, ridden into battle by the hero Bellerophon against the fire-breathing monster Chimera.

But now Pegasus can be found in a far less lofty environment - in the living room of a part-time bus driver from West Raynham.

Chris Richmond, 35, decided to make the model just after Christmas in 2020, inspired by similar prop he saw at the Norwich Theatre Royal's production of Cinderella.

He said: "I just wasn't expecting this massive prop horse to come to life and start moving its legs and flapping its wings.

"I was fascinated with how it all moved and the mechanical puzzle never left my mind.

"It was like there was a voice in my head that said 'you have to build one'."

The frame of Chris Richmond's mechanical Pegasus during its construction. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

During the construction of Chris Richmond's mechanical Pegasus. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

The project began with a series of hand-carved plywood panels forming the outline, which were bulked up with polystyrene.

Mr Richmond said: "It wasn't until a few months later when I posted the first test video of the mechanism on social media that I realised that this project was worth finishing.

"The reaction was overwhelming and it gave me a real buzz to get it finished."

During the construction of Chris Richmond's mechanical Pegasus. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

The Pegasus' legs, wings, neck and head all move in unison, powered by a motor from a car windscreen wiper.

Mr Richmond's best friend, seamstress Amanda Burr of Burr's Workshop, designed a fitted a 'skin', made from stretch velvet, over the body.

Mr Richmond said the Pegasus had got a great reaction so far, and he hoped it would soon feature in a small pantomime somewhere in East Anglia.

He said: "People seem to be impressed, amazed, baffled - perhaps a mix of all three.

Amanda Burr working on the covering during the construction of Chris Richmond's mechanical Pegasus. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

"It's certainly a great conversation starter and has been well-received on social media."

Mr Richmond said he believed there were only nine such animatronic horse props in existence.

The prop is just over 5ft fall - three quarters the size an average horse. The mane and tail were made bespoke by Michelle of Horse Hair Extensions.

Mr Richmond followed his grandfather into driving buses, which he used to do full-time, but is now moving towards a long-held dream of working in the entertainment industry.

He also works a television sound editor and sometimes does casual backstage work at King's Lynn's Corn Exchange.

He is originally from Sheringham, and has also lived in Cley and Blakeney.

Chris Richmond has engineered and designed a mechanical Pegasus which moves. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



