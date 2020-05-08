Search

Schoolchildren salute veterans on VE Day with huge painted flag

PUBLISHED: 11:19 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 08 May 2020

Sheringham children pay tribute to veterans on VE Day. Picture: Chris Taylor Photography

Archant

Children of essential workers at a north Norfolk school saluted veterans for the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a huge painted flag.

The 16 boys and girls at Sheringham Community Primary School lay down on the playground next to the large Union flag, which they painted, and an aerial photograph was taken by Norfolk photographer Chris Taylor.

Suzanne McCaig, Year 3 teacher at the school, said: “We were delighted to welcome back Chris Taylor, the photographer, to capture our playground art to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

“Headteacher Rachael Carter, the teachers, teaching assistants and key worker children were excited to be involved in creating the art and celebrate this important day. The children have been involved in the art and activities during the week and most will be celebrating using our online resources in their own special way on Friday, May 8.”

