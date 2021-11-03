News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Model of ship that hit mine and sank fetches £5,000 at auction

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:07 PM November 3, 2021
The model of the S.S. Chatwood, which could fetch thousands at auction. 

The model of the S.S. Chatwood, which has sold at auction.  - Credit: Supplied by Charles Miller Ltd

A model of a ship which hit a mine and sank off Cromer during the Second World War has fetched almost £5,000 at auction.

The 1.05-metre long model of the S Chatwood was snapped up by a private collector in Canada for £4,960.

The price was in line with what the auction house - London-based Charles Miller Ltd - expected the item to fetch, having put a pre-sale estimate of £4,000-6,000 on it.

A file photo of the S.S. Chatwood, which could fetch thousands at auction. 

A file photo of the S.S. Chatwood - Credit: Supplied by Charles Miller Ltd

The SS Chatwood was a coal ship, and was sailing between Tyne and London in April, 1942, when she struck a mine off the East Dudgeon Buoy and went to the bottom. Her crew of 24 including three gunners were all saved.

The model was made by the Chatwood's builder, S.P. Austin and Son Ltd in Sunderland, and was intended for display in the offices of the ship's operator.

