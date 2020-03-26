Search

Coronavirus UK: Charity sets out its support for hospital staff and patients

PUBLISHED: 09:12 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 26 March 2020

Kelling Hospital. Picture: Archant

Kelling Hospital. Picture: Archant

Archant

A charity that supports patients and staff at a north Norfolk community hospital has set out how it will help staff and patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Friends of Kelling Hospital spokesman Nigel Hadlow said they wanted to make it as easy as possible for hospital staff in these challenging times.

He said: “We are supporting staff by providing extra snacks, treats and personal items to help them through their stressful and long work shifts and the additional hours that they are being asked to do. Should they need to self-isolate, we offer help when required.

“We are providing additional newspapers, reading materials and personal care items to patients at Kelling Hospital who are feeling extremely isolated while unable to receive visits from family and friends.”

The charity has also launched a website www.tfkh.org that provides information and help.

