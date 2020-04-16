Search

Long-running charity switches to helping people at home during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:04 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 16 April 2020

Aylsham & District Care Trust celebrates its 31st anniversary. It's helping people at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham & District Care Trust celebrates its 31st anniversary. It's helping people at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A charity that has provided support for the community for more than 30 years is offering a meals-on-wheels service during the coronavirus pandemic.

When Aylsham and District Care Trust had to suspend its minibus shopping trips, social outings and lunch clubs, it turned its focus to helping people at home.

Although its normal programme of activities has been suspended, the social outings team are ringing all the people who normally go on trips for a chat and to see how they are coping in these difficult times.

Jane Bishop, central services manager, said: “Since the lockdown our café has closed, but the team has put in place a meals-on-wheels delivery service offering two courses of good home-cooked food for £7.50 in Aylsham and the surrounding villages.

“This runs from Monday to Friday and lunch is delivered between 12 and 1pm. From Monday, April 20 we will also be offering a takeaway tea for delivery as well.

“Liz, our catering manager, ably assisted by Amanda and volunteer Sandi distributed bunches of flowers, plants and Easter Eggs along with meals to cheer up those who may have been feeling very lonely without visitors over Easter.

“Of course, all government guidance on social distancing is observed, but at least it means we can give a friendly wave through the window.

“We take delivery of unwanted food from Tesco and Waitrose and pass this on to make sure nothing goes to waste. We even deliver vegetables that are past their best for humans to Cromer zoo.

“If anyone needs help to get food or essential supplies, our dedicated volunteers are shopping, collecting prescriptions and taking people to medical appointments.

“Our day centre in North Walsham has had to be suspended, but we are still providing community support for people in their homes. This service is for anyone who needs a little extra help from one of our professional team. If you know anyone in North Walsham, Aylsham or the surrounding villages who might benefit from this, please get in touch.”

to find out more, call 01263 733385 or email reception@aylshamcaretrust.com

