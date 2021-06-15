Charity horse ride around north Norfolk estate planned
- Credit: Liza Howden
Horse riders can take part in a sponsored ride around the grounds of Kelling Estate in north Norfolk to raise money for two important causes.
The Norfolk Coast Riding for the Disabled Association, which was founded in June 2019, is organising the ride to raise funds to be shared between it and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
The three and 11-mile rides are taking place on Sunday, June 27.
Scilla Landale, association secretary, said: "This will be the first time we have done something like this. It's very special to be able to go around this beautiful estate and we want to thank Kelling Estate for that."
She said rides would take place from 9.30am to 1pm, and there would also be a barbecue and working equitation sessions which are described as "'like agility classes for horses".
You may also want to watch:
Anyone interested in taking part can email norfolkcoastrdasponsoredride@gmail.com for an entry form.
Most Read
- 1 'Know the waters are dangerous' - Rip tide warning following rescue from Norfolk beach
- 2 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
- 3 Rescued pony arrives at new home on celebrity's farm
- 4 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
- 5 Children stuck on cliffs and 11 in trouble in sea on busy weekend
- 6 Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park
- 7 This charming village pub is worth travelling to from across Norfolk
- 8 Be lord of the manor: Site of forgotten mansion for sale for £2.3m
- 9 New rules for coastal care home in special measures
- 10 New Wells lobster hatchery to support sustainability