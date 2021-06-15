Charity horse ride around north Norfolk estate planned

Published: 8:24 PM June 15, 2021

Kelling Estate from above. A charity horse ride will take place around the estate's grounds. - Credit: Liza Howden

Horse riders can take part in a sponsored ride around the grounds of Kelling Estate in north Norfolk to raise money for two important causes.

The Norfolk Coast Riding for the Disabled Association, which was founded in June 2019, is organising the ride to raise funds to be shared between it and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The three and 11-mile rides are taking place on Sunday, June 27.

Scilla Landale, association secretary, said: "This will be the first time we have done something like this. It's very special to be able to go around this beautiful estate and we want to thank Kelling Estate for that."

She said rides would take place from 9.30am to 1pm, and there would also be a barbecue and working equitation sessions which are described as "'like agility classes for horses".

Anyone interested in taking part can email norfolkcoastrdasponsoredride@gmail.com for an entry form.



