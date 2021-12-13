Artworks up for grabs in charity auction

From left, Miranda Bramall, Becky Robinson and Emma Dent in front of the display of auction items at Cromer's Upstairs Downstairs. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Robinson

Artworks, hand-made jewellery, wine-tasting evenings and home cleaning services are all on offer as part of a sealed-bid auction.

Upstairs Downstairs gift shop in Cromer's Church Street is hosting an auction of 12 items to help buy new equipment for the North Norfolk Surf Lifesaving Club.

The auction is being run by Miranda Bramall from Norfolk Coastal Estate Agents Becky Robinson from North Sea Coffee on the Esplanade.

A crocheted 'Crochetdermy' deer by Shauna Richardson on display at Upstairs Downstairs in Cromer, which is helping draw attention to a charity auction. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Robinson

Also on display in the window are an eye-catching crocheted deer and hare from artist Shauna Richardson, which are not part of the auction, although crocheted water bottles from Ms Richardson are.

Ms Robinson said: "We'd like to to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated and also Max and Emma of Upstairs Downstairs for sharing their space and supporting us. We hope to raise lots of money for the club."

The prizes can also be viewed online at nnslsc.org.uk.