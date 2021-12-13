News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Artworks up for grabs in charity auction

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:49 PM December 13, 2021
From left, Miranda Bramall, Becky Robinson and Emma Dent in front of the disp

From left, Miranda Bramall, Becky Robinson and Emma Dent in front of the display of auction items at Cromer's Upstairs Downstairs. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Robinson

Artworks, hand-made jewellery, wine-tasting evenings and home cleaning services are all on offer as part of a sealed-bid auction.

Upstairs Downstairs gift shop in Cromer's Church Street is hosting an auction of 12 items to help buy new equipment for the North Norfolk Surf Lifesaving Club.

The auction is being run by Miranda Bramall from Norfolk Coastal Estate Agents Becky Robinson from North Sea Coffee on the Esplanade. 

A crocheted 'Crochetdermy' deer by Shauna Richardson

A crocheted 'Crochetdermy' deer by Shauna Richardson on display at Upstairs Downstairs in Cromer, which is helping draw attention to a charity auction. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Robinson

Also on display in the window are an eye-catching crocheted deer and hare from artist Shauna Richardson, which are not part of the auction, although crocheted water bottles from Ms Richardson are. 

Ms Robinson said: "We'd like to to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated and also Max and Emma of Upstairs Downstairs for sharing their space and supporting us. We hope to raise lots of money for the club."

The prizes can also be viewed online at nnslsc.org.uk.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Einstein on Roughton Heath, September 1933. Left to right: Margery Howard, Einstein,

New book reveals how Albert Einstein's stay in Norfolk may have saved...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

Norfolk Live News

Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Laura Fulcher, 38, from Holt

Woman says symptom diary could 'save lives' after wait for cancer diagnosis

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon