Girl, 15, charged after wing mirrors knocked off cars

PUBLISHED: 16:47 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 05 February 2020

A 15-year-old has been charged after damage to cars. Photo: James Bass.

A teenage girl has been charged and two other teenagers were cautioned following damage to parked cars in Sheringham.

North Norfolk police said the 15-year-old would appear in court on seven charges of criminal damage and one charge of attempted criminal damage.

An 18-year-old male got off with a conditional caution, with the condition that he has to pay for the damage caused.

An 18-year-old female was given a youth caution for "encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, namely criminal damage".

It follows an incident in Cromer Road on Tuesday, November 26 last year, when wing mirrors were knocked off eight cars.

