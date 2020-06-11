Search

New cafe and restaurant could come to Cromer

PUBLISHED: 13:35 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 11 June 2020

Change of use plans for Shop 2, Balcony House, 1 Mount Street, Cromer, NR27 9DB. Picture: Google Maps

Change of use plans for Shop 2, Balcony House, 1 Mount Street, Cromer, NR27 9DB. Picture: Google Maps

A new cafe restaurant could be coming to Cromer town centre.

Plans for a change of use from retail to mixed use, retail and cafe and restaurant at a site in Mount Street have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

Jennifer Kieman said in the application form that she wants to “develop the business I run on the site, known as Beatniks of Cromer, which currently involves the sale of vintage and retro clothing and the sale of traditional food products, such as cakes and quiches, for offsite consumption. If this application is successful, the site will offer an eat-in facility to complement these retail activities.

“This will not involve any structural alteration to the premises or impact upon the character of the area. The only physical alterations proposed are to the layout of movable furniture inside the unit”.

The site contains an open kitchen where cakes, quiches and sandwiches are produced.

