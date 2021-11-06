'We fell in love with the place' Q&A with Caz Sayles

Caz Sayles, from Sheringham, has shared her love of north Norfolk in our Q&A. - Credit: Supplied by Caz Sayles

We're shining a light on people who live or work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Caz Sayles, 47, from Sheringham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I was previously a massage therapist in the area but after an injury I retrained and I’m now a hypnobirthing teacher and doula. I also volunteer at Noah’s Ark parents and baby group, as well as being on the Sheringham skate park committee.

Youngsters having fun at Sheringham skate park. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

How long have you lived in Sheringham?

I’ve been here for 17 years. I’m originally from Doncaster, we came to Kelling Heath with our two young children one year on holiday and fell in love with the place.

Within six months we’d moved and it was the best decision we made. The people are so welcoming and this definitely feels like home.

Our kids have left homework now but have stayed close to the area.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I’d probably highlight the lack of facilities and transport links for young people to access. Trains are so expensive and the buses stop early.

It means young people don’t have access to the places they want to go.

There's also a lack of breastfeeding and postnatal support for new parents who can’t afford to pay for it.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

It has to be Cley Windmill. When we’ve been in a long journey I know it means we are close to home.

Cley Next The Sea windmill on a bright winter day. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

What is your favourite pub?

The Crown in Sheringham. It's the perfect spot for a drink in the sunshine and the staff are so friendly.

Which shops do you rely on?

I rely on most of the shops. The charity shops are perfect for a bargain. Blythe and Wrights for anything else you might need and Starlings for gifts for little ones.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

It has to be No 10 Sheringham. Sonia and Mus are the perfect hosts and the food is amazing!

No 10 restaurant in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

My perfect day would be a trip to the seals at Horsey, followed by a family barbecue, a few drinks at the Crown with friends and then sitting on the beach at Sheringham to watch the sunset.

Which places locally would you recommend to visitors?

I always recommend a trip to Norwich, it’s such a chilled place with lots of music, art and independent shops. Obviously I'd also recommend the beaches, and, if you have kids, Bewilderwood.

Visitors enjoy the attractions at BeWILDerwood. - Credit: Archant

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

My North Norfolk heroes would be everyone who kept us going during lockdown. The friendly shop staff, the people who volunteered to help others arranging food parcels, etc.

There is also the medical staff who went out to work when others stayed safe at home, and the teachers who had to change their whole way of working and did it well.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

Norfolk has its own unique charm. A mixture of woodland and beaches right on our doorstep. It has a much slower pace of life, that's what makes it so special.

*Ms Sayles' website is at www.cazsayles.co.uk.

Would you like to be featured in a Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for more details.