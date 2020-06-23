Search

Advanced search

Wild animals descend on village in support of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive

PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 23 June 2020

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, and was organised by resident Jennifer Oswick. Here she is pictured with her son, Charlie. with their zoo display. Picture: OSWICK FAMILY

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, and was organised by resident Jennifer Oswick. Here she is pictured with her son, Charlie. with their zoo display. Picture: OSWICK FAMILY

Archant

Dozens of wild and wonderful animals flocked to north Norfolk and descended on one of its villages in a bid to support local zoos.

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured are animals wearing masks. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHTCawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured are animals wearing masks. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

Cawston Zoo Day, which was organised by resident Jennifer Oswick, saw dozens of local households join together for the occasion to raise funds for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive.

The married mum-of-two put on the event to support struggling zoos , which at the time were awaiting an official reopening date from the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old, of Aylsham Road, said: “I read with sadness about how our local zoo and conservation society, Banham Zoo, may have to close if they [couldn’t] open soon. I felt inspired to try and help them raise money, as it costs £25,000 a week to feed animals and care for them.

“I’ve decided to try and raise some money for them with the help of our local villages by introducing Cawston and Surrounding Villages Zoo Day.”

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured Harrison Clarke, aged 2, enjoying the underwater scene. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHTCawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured Harrison Clarke, aged 2, enjoying the underwater scene. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

READ MORE: Jobs to go at region’s zoos after £1.5m losses.

Residents decorated numerous homes, gardens and windows to display all kinds of different animals from hedgehogs and tadpoles, penguins and elephants, and even jellyfish in an underwater scene.

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo. Picture: SOPHIE RAVENCawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo. Picture: SOPHIE RAVEN

The designs were accompanied by facts about the different animals and visitors to the event were asked to walk around and enjoy themselves, much like they would have in a traditional zoo.

Some households also made animal face masks and colouring sheets for people to take home, as well as putting on a raffle.

Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo, which included flamingos, lions, tigers and penguins, just to name a few.

Ruby said: “We had so much fun making our zoo and putting it together outside for everyone to see.”

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo, which is pictured here. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHTCawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo, which is pictured here. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

Lilly-Mai added: “It was good to get involved and raise money for the zoo.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: North Norfolk zoo reopens as lockdown eases further.

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured is a giraffe and penguin enclosure. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHTCawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured is a giraffe and penguin enclosure. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

Colourful maps were produced by JMJ design, and included a “guess the animal name” game, and were available for people to pick up from Cawston Post Office.

Mrs Oswick, who designed an orangutan enclosure outside her home, added: “When I decided to organise this, I never expected to raise this much. Thank you all very much for supporting a great cause.”

The event on June 21 has now raised more than £500. To donate visit the Just Giving page .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s a lot of pressure’ - pub hopes to reopen in garden marquees

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Owner Alison Starling and manager Nick Garland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Pop up’ post office could be part of town’s recovery from supermarket fire

The damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Arrest after group fight at town supermarket

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Emergency food boxes to be distributed in wake of ‘devastating’ supermarket fire

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith

Zoo reopens as lockdown eases further

Imogen White, manager of Cromers Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. The zoo is reopening the week of June 22. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Most Read

‘It’s a lot of pressure’ - pub hopes to reopen in garden marquees

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Owner Alison Starling and manager Nick Garland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Pop up’ post office could be part of town’s recovery from supermarket fire

The damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Arrest after group fight at town supermarket

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Emergency food boxes to be distributed in wake of ‘devastating’ supermarket fire

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith

Zoo reopens as lockdown eases further

Imogen White, manager of Cromers Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. The zoo is reopening the week of June 22. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Arrest after group fight at town supermarket

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Lockdown latest - which businesses must stay closed?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

Clap for Budgens’ heroes planned following devastating fire

Fire-fighters at work after the massive blaze on Saturday evening at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town council hits back at accusations of ‘secrecy’ and ‘disarray’ after resignations

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft (right) with deputy mayor Liz Withington. The town council has pledged to put past problems behind it and move forward in 'unity'. Photo: ARCHANT

Wild animals descend on village in support of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, and was organised by resident Jennifer Oswick. Here she is pictured with her son, Charlie. with their zoo display. Picture: OSWICK FAMILY