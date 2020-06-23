Wild animals descend on village in support of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, and was organised by resident Jennifer Oswick. Here she is pictured with her son, Charlie. with their zoo display. Picture: OSWICK FAMILY Archant

Dozens of wild and wonderful animals flocked to north Norfolk and descended on one of its villages in a bid to support local zoos.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured are animals wearing masks. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured are animals wearing masks. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

Cawston Zoo Day, which was organised by resident Jennifer Oswick, saw dozens of local households join together for the occasion to raise funds for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive.

The married mum-of-two put on the event to support struggling zoos , which at the time were awaiting an official reopening date from the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old, of Aylsham Road, said: “I read with sadness about how our local zoo and conservation society, Banham Zoo, may have to close if they [couldn’t] open soon. I felt inspired to try and help them raise money, as it costs £25,000 a week to feed animals and care for them.

“I’ve decided to try and raise some money for them with the help of our local villages by introducing Cawston and Surrounding Villages Zoo Day.”

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured Harrison Clarke, aged 2, enjoying the underwater scene. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured Harrison Clarke, aged 2, enjoying the underwater scene. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

READ MORE: Jobs to go at region’s zoos after £1.5m losses.

Residents decorated numerous homes, gardens and windows to display all kinds of different animals from hedgehogs and tadpoles, penguins and elephants, and even jellyfish in an underwater scene.

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo. Picture: SOPHIE RAVEN Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo. Picture: SOPHIE RAVEN

The designs were accompanied by facts about the different animals and visitors to the event were asked to walk around and enjoy themselves, much like they would have in a traditional zoo.

Some households also made animal face masks and colouring sheets for people to take home, as well as putting on a raffle.

Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo, which included flamingos, lions, tigers and penguins, just to name a few.

Ruby said: “We had so much fun making our zoo and putting it together outside for everyone to see.”

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo, which is pictured here. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Siblings Ruby, nine, Lilly-Mai, eight, and Freddy Adcock, five, of Stocks Loke, spent a week decorating their zoo, which is pictured here. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

Lilly-Mai added: “It was good to get involved and raise money for the zoo.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: North Norfolk zoo reopens as lockdown eases further.

Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured is a giraffe and penguin enclosure. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT Cawston Zoo Day took place on June 21 to raise money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Pictured is a giraffe and penguin enclosure. Picture: ALLAN WRIGHT

Colourful maps were produced by JMJ design, and included a “guess the animal name” game, and were available for people to pick up from Cawston Post Office.

Mrs Oswick, who designed an orangutan enclosure outside her home, added: “When I decided to organise this, I never expected to raise this much. Thank you all very much for supporting a great cause.”

The event on June 21 has now raised more than £500. To donate visit the Just Giving page .