Cats' trust expects no let-up in demand as needy felines pour in

Published: 8:17 PM September 7, 2021

Sandra Branch-Burbridge holding one of the resident cats at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The team behind a cat shelter expect this year to be busier than usual, with no let up in the number of calls from people about felines needing new homes.

The North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust recently held its first open day since moving to a new site in the grounds of Antingham Village Hall, near North Walsham.

Sandra Branch-Burbridge holding two kittens at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sandra Branch-Burbridge, from the charity, said more than £3,000 was raised, which should help it cope with the seemingly never-ending procession of cats in need.

She said: "We were absolutely delighted with how it went, given it was the first proper one we've had here and it was a bit last minute organising it.

"We raised much more money than we had hoped and another two of our lovely pens were sponsored.

North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"In terms of calls about cats, it usually starts to quiet down a bit at this time of year but it hasn't this year, it could stay busy all the way up to Christmas."

As well as donations that were made during the day, the shelter also benefitted from the proceeds of a fair during the event, which included vendors selling handmade cards, quilts, crafts and more.

Mrs Branch-Burbridge said a few people expressed interest in volunteering at the trust, and others said they were interested in adopting cats.

One of the many cats at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said they were now planning a similar fete, to take place in the lead-up to Christmas, on December 5.

The shelter is currently home to around 100 cats.

The trust was founded in the 1990s by former opera singer Gay Rees in the grounds of her Sheringham home, and has taken in hundreds of neglected, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens.

Sandra Branch-Burbridge and Zach Burbridge at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

However, after Ms Rees's death in 2017, the remaining trustees were told to pack up and leave, and after a legal battle, Mrs Branch-Burbridge decided the charity's only option was to find a new site.

The trust takes in feral cats living in colonies whenever it is able to.

The national charity Cats Protection estimates that across the UK there are around nine million stray cats, and 1.5 million feral cats.

North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the many cats at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the many cats at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the many cats at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the many cats at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the kittens at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the kittens at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the kittens at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the kittens at North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust at Antingham Village Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden



