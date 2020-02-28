Cat 'brutally attacked' by greyhound on Blickling Estate

Nine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners, pictured with his owner Jonathan Moore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Police are investigating after a greyhound "brutally attacked" a cat at the Blickling Hall Estate.

Jonathan and Catherine Moore are National Trust tenants on the estate and their cottage in Park Gates is close to the Blickling Park entrance.

The couple are considering offering an award in a bid to find the dog-owners responsible.

Mrs Moore, 37, said: "Basil, who is nine, is very poorly and seeing the Aylsham vets most days.

"He is traumatised and we are not sure he will pull through. We are also traumatised. We desperately want to hold the individuals responsible, and for them to account for their dangerous behaviour and lack of responsibility for their animals."

The couple are preparing for their first child in March and were at home when it happened.

Mrs Moore added: "Around 3pm a black greyhound, off a lead, jumped our private garden fence and brutally attacked our cat Basil, who I've had since he was a kitten.

"Jonathan immediately ran out to confront the dog who then ran off and he shouted at the owners to say what had happened.

"We had to rush Basil to the vet and we left one of the ranger team on site to go and find the owners who had five dogs, including lurchers and greyhounds, to give them our details so they could contact us.

"But that afternoon, while Basil was at the vet, the dog owners walked past our house and, when confronted, refused to give details, take any responsibility, show any care or remorse and walked off. We then took photographs of them both.

"We are appealing to the public to help us identify these individuals so we can prevent a future attack happening. Next time, it could be a child or another animal. We are also considering a reward on successful identification."

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "We received a report of an incident at a property in Blickling, at approximately 3pm on Monday, February 24. A cat had been attacked by a dog and had sustained serious injuries as a result. Enquiries are ongoing."