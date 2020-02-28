Search

Advanced search

Cat 'brutally attacked' by greyhound on Blickling Estate

PUBLISHED: 08:23 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 28 February 2020

Nine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners, pictured with his owner Jonathan Moore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners, pictured with his owner Jonathan Moore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Police are investigating after a greyhound "brutally attacked" a cat at the Blickling Hall Estate.

Nine-year-old Basil, showing his stitches, as he recovers at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Basil, showing his stitches, as he recovers at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jonathan and Catherine Moore are National Trust tenants on the estate and their cottage in Park Gates is close to the Blickling Park entrance.

The couple are considering offering an award in a bid to find the dog-owners responsible.

Mrs Moore, 37, said: "Basil, who is nine, is very poorly and seeing the Aylsham vets most days.

"He is traumatised and we are not sure he will pull through. We are also traumatised. We desperately want to hold the individuals responsible, and for them to account for their dangerous behaviour and lack of responsibility for their animals."

Nine-year-old Basil, showing his stitches, as he recovers at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Basil, showing his stitches, as he recovers at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The couple are preparing for their first child in March and were at home when it happened.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Moore added: "Around 3pm a black greyhound, off a lead, jumped our private garden fence and brutally attacked our cat Basil, who I've had since he was a kitten.

"Jonathan immediately ran out to confront the dog who then ran off and he shouted at the owners to say what had happened.

Nine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners, pictured with his owner Jonathan Moore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners, pictured with his owner Jonathan Moore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We had to rush Basil to the vet and we left one of the ranger team on site to go and find the owners who had five dogs, including lurchers and greyhounds, to give them our details so they could contact us.

"But that afternoon, while Basil was at the vet, the dog owners walked past our house and, when confronted, refused to give details, take any responsibility, show any care or remorse and walked off. We then took photographs of them both.

"We are appealing to the public to help us identify these individuals so we can prevent a future attack happening. Next time, it could be a child or another animal. We are also considering a reward on successful identification."

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "We received a report of an incident at a property in Blickling, at approximately 3pm on Monday, February 24. A cat had been attacked by a dog and had sustained serious injuries as a result. Enquiries are ongoing."

Nine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Basil recovering at home at Blickling after being mauled in his own garden by a dog off the lead with its owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Family’s heartfelt tribute to Norwich City fan who will be laid to rest in yellow and green coffin

James Hall, who grew up in Briston, Norfolk, with Norwich City Football Club owner Delia Smith. James's family have started a fundraising appeal for the mental health charity Mind in his memory. Picture: Supplied by the family

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Family’s heartfelt tribute to Norwich City fan who will be laid to rest in yellow and green coffin

James Hall, who grew up in Briston, Norfolk, with Norwich City Football Club owner Delia Smith. James's family have started a fundraising appeal for the mental health charity Mind in his memory. Picture: Supplied by the family

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Win, lose or draw, the future is uncertain for Cromer favourite Walsh

Michael Walsh urging on brother Ryan at York Hall last weekend Picture: Mark Hewlett

‘Any beer for £2.50’ - Pub timewarps to 2010 prices for anniversary party

The team from the Red Lion in Cromer, from left, co-owner Jo Alger, Leon Brookes, Diane Brown, Harry Paxton, general manager Anna Masztalerska, and co-owner Callum Stuart with daughter, Sofia, three. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Garden centre boss who stole almost half a million pounds has hearing adjourned

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, stole £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Norfolk Police

Tiny trains will toot again! Model engineering club saved

Gordon Ford, chairman of North Norfolk Model Engineering Club, which has now found a new site. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Co-op foodstore could be first part of £10m care village for Norfolk town

Plans for the care village including care home and foodstore. Picture: CAM Architects/ Broadland council planning documents
Drive 24