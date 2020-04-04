Care unit bosses vow to carry on despite damning inspection

Enforcement proceedings are being taken against the provider of a mid Norfolk care unit after it was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Jeesal Cawston Park Hospital, in Cawston, was visited by inspectors again in February.

After the previous inspection, bosses were told not to admit any more patients after a man swallowed a screw during a CQC visit, and an ‘unbagged stool sample’ was found in a medical fridge.

Inspectors again found further significant concerns and said: “The provider had also not made all the improvements it was required to make following our previous inspections.

“We began enforcement proceedings against the provider and issued a Notice of Proposal to cancel the hospital’s registration as a provider.”

The hospital is run by Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Limited and, in a management statement, it said: “We have in place a comprehensive and robust action plan, which has been agreed with all our stakeholders, and which addresses the issues raised in the CQC report.”

The latest inspection was carried out on February 11 and 12 and the report was published on April 1.

The report said: “Staff did not manage risks to patients well. In the month prior to the inspection, and the two weeks following inspection, the service continued to report incidents where patients were harmed, or exposed to risk of harm, due to observations not being completed correctly.

“The service had not addressed the risk of fire. The service did not have enough nursing and support staff to ensure it could meet patients’ care and treatment needs.”

However, it added: “Most patients told us that staff were kind and caring and we observed some positive interactions between staff and patients.”

The unit provides a range of assessment, treatment and rehabilitation services for adults with learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorder.