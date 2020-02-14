Search

Please Mr Postman: Care home residents inundated with postcards and letters

PUBLISHED: 16:10 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 14 February 2020

Nancy Bond-Webster (centre back), well-being lead at St Michaels Court in Aylsham, and residents Patricia Tooke, Aileen Baird, Barbara Grix, and Christine Quinn with some of the cards recieved through the 'Postcards of Kindness' scheme. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Residents at a north Norfolk care home have smiles on their faces after receiving dozens of letters and postcards from random people across the UK.

Nancy Bond-Webster, well-being lead at St Michaels Court in Aylsham, and residents Jean Hinton, Aileen Baird and Barbara Grix, with a map of cards received through the 'Postcards of Kindness' scheme. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Nancy Bond-Webster, well-being lead at St Michaels Court in Aylsham, and residents Jean Hinton, Aileen Baird and Barbara Grix, with a map of cards received through the 'Postcards of Kindness' scheme. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

St Michael's Court in Aylsham has signed up to a new initiative to combat loneliness.

The Postcards of Kindness project asks people to write and send postcards to residents of care homes and has more than 34000 Facebook members.

In the letters and postcards schoolchildren and others talk about their holidays and lives, and ask questions about the residents' lives. The residents can then send their own letters back and keep in touch.

The care home's wellbeing lead Nancy Bond-Webster said it had already brought a great deal of joy to residents and sparked lively conversations.

She said: "Within four days of signing up we received postcards from around the country and the residents are loving it.

"We received an envelope with 10 handmade cards from a school in Essex. We got a postcard from the 1st Mattishall and District scout group and we have invited them to visit us.

"So far we've had 25 letters and cards with one from Kirkconnel in Scotland. Random people have just picked up on and it's something that lonely people love to receive.

"We have 35 residents, some of them are confined to their beds and we have 12 upstairs with dementia. We show the cards to everyone."

Many of the missives include drawings made by schoolchildren with one depicting a child playing tennis with their mum, and others of children playing hockey and of houses.

Resident Patricia Tooke, 88, said: "We can send birthday cards and get letters and postcards back from schoolchildren, who tell us about their lives."

Another resident, great-grandmother Christine Quinn, 82, added: "It's very nice. There are some very lonely people about, who don't ever receive anything. It's awful not to have anybody. We have a map where we post the locations of where the cards come from."

The Facebook group was started by Health Limited care home group, which initially asked people to send its residents postcards. This year it has encouraged more care homes and care settings to get involved.

