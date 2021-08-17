Storage container plans for north Norfolk coastal site resubmitted

Published: 10:19 AM August 17, 2021

The site off Langham Road at Morston, where a storage facility is proposed. Image: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

A bid to put 39 storage containers and a portable office on a former RAF site near the North Norfolk coast has been lodged.

Jonathan Cheetham has applied to turn a 4.58-hectare site off Langham Road in Morston into a storage site for up to 107 caravans or boats.

The site, which is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, would also include a portable office and 2.5m high mesh boundary fence.

The application follows a similar bid to place 29 containers on the site which was submitted to NNDC last year, but later withdrawn after receiving a number of objections and after the applicant was advised it did not meet a number of planning policies.

As with the 2020 proposal, the new application seeks to make use of the concrete pads and road which remain on the site from its use during the Second World War.

It also aims to retain the existing vegetation, while also planting more trees in order to screen views of the proposed containers and to "keep new structures to the minimum required to minimise the impact on the AONB."

But unlike the 2020 application, it only seeks to install lighting for the portable office rather than around the site as stated in the previous bid.

The site will be for the storage of touring caravans and boats with it expected that "most boats and caravans will be brought to the site at the end of the summer season and retrieved again in time for the start of the following years warmer weather."

Most of those using the facility are expected to be people who live "some distance away" who will choose to store their boat or caravan at the site rather than tow it "all the way home."

The application states: "The proposal will support the local tourist economy and is located to facilitate its use by tourists visiting the nearby North Norfolk Coast."

In a statement, Mr Cheetham said "having listened to the concerns raised about the previous application" there had been a number of revisions to the latest application including making changes that "safeguarded" a larger area for biodiversity, "specified the number of boats/caravans" which would be stored on the site and "only includes very limited lighting."



