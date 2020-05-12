Search

Cromer pier stays closed - some car parks to reopen in county’s north

PUBLISHED: 16:55 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 12 May 2020

The fenced off and closed Cromer Pier during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The fenced off and closed Cromer Pier during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More car parks are set to reopen in North Norfolk, but Cromer pier will remain closed.

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer. Picture: Sarah ButikoferNNDC leader Sarah Butikofer. Picture: Sarah Butikofer

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) met on Monday to discuss the government’s updated lockdown advice.

And it has decided to reopen the public car parks at Pretty Corner and Holt Country Park, from Wednesday May 13, at 7am.

However, a spokesman said it would not open more public car parks at beach and seafront locations in north Norfolk at this time, to avoid a potential sudden influx of visitors to these popular attractions.

Coastal car parks will remain open in Cromer, at Cadogan Road and The Meadow, in Sheringham, at Morris Street and Station Approach, and in Wells, at Stearmans Yard.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorth Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Sarah Bütikofer, leader of the council, said: “As a result of new regulations we have taken the decision after careful consideration to open Pretty Corner and Holt Country Park car parks to enable more local people to drive there for their exercise.

“Of course, we must ask those considering travelling there to be as conscientious as possible and urge them to continue at all times to observe the social distancing guidelines, as the danger to public health and safety posed by coronavirus has most definitely not passed.

“Meanwhile we have also taken the decision not to open our seafront and beach public car parks at this time, although we will be monitoring and reviewing the situation daily. We do not want at this time to potentially encourage huge numbers of visitors to our beaches due to safety concerns.

“We are not opening Cromer pier or any of our public toilets which are currently closed, as we deem this to be premature in light of the government’s stepped approach. We are looking at June 1 as a key date for further guidance from the Government, so effectively, apart from exercise, we are not wanting people to come to North Norfolk for now as our facilities and attractions are closed.”

