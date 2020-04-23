Large police activity after cannabis plants discovered in seaside village
PUBLISHED: 13:58 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 23 April 2020
Archant
A large number of police officers are in a seaside village after cannabis plants were discovered at a house.
Officers were first called to Coastline Village in Walcott on the north Norfolk coast at about 10pm on Wednesday, April 22.
A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “There was some sort of altercation last night between a man in the house and a neighbour and police were called. They have been here all night.
“This morning, many more police turned up complete with UK Power Networks to disconnect electricity supply to house concerned.”
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Coastline Village, Walcott at approximately 10pm last night following reports of a verbal altercation between a man at the property and a neighbour.
“On arrival, officers discovered a collection of cannabis plants at the property. A man in his early 50s was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of malicious communications, resisting arrest and possession of Class B drugs. He was taken to Aylsham police investigation centre for questioning. A seal is on at the address in order to seize the plants.”
