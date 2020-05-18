Search

Seaside carnival cancels as pandemic continues

PUBLISHED: 09:16 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 18 May 2020

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the "best ever". The carnival has been cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A third north Norfolk seaside carnival has cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Families having fun at Sheringham Carnival's hugely popular annual duck race. in 2019. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamilies having fun at Sheringham Carnival's hugely popular annual duck race. in 2019. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Organisers have announced the Sheringham Carnival, which was due to take place from July 31 to August 11, will not go ahead in 2020.

Elaine Twinn, carnival secretary, said the carnival association was now looking ahead to next year.

She said: “It with much sadness that we have announced that the carnival 2020 has been cancelled.

“In these difficult times and uncertainty, we have to ensure the safety of all volunteers and members of the public. Hopefully things will return to some sort of normal for 2021 and in the meantime, please stay safe and look after yourselves.”

The carnival follows similar events in Cromer and Wells in cancelling for this year.

Its highlights include street races and a parade, a sand sculpture competition, duck race and the crowning of the carnival ‘royal family’.

