'Bring Jodie Back' campaign gathers pace
She was once an energetic entrepreneur, until a devastating disease transmitted by a tick left her bedbound and housebound.
Now a campaign is underway to help Jodie Randell, 26, who is fighting to regain her old life after a battle with Lyme disease.
Ms Randell, who went to school in Aylsham and lives in Trunch, is slowly improving as she undergoes treatment and therapy. But she said she knew it would take a long time until she was able to resume a relatively normal life.
She said: ”There are so many facets to Lyme disease. I wish there was a magic pill to get me better, but it is much more complex than that.
"My doctors believe I have had Lyme disease and co-infections for a long time, so recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint, but I am determined to get there.”
Before Ms Randell was housebound, she was a keen advocate for local businesses, and helped organise the first two Norfolk Enterprise festivals as well as setting up the media project Norwich Vibes.
Her brother, Aiden Randell, 23, and friends started a campaign called #BringJodieBack to fundraise for her treatment, which is not covered by the NHS.
He is now running a competition where the prize is a hamper with more than £400 worth of goodies donated by businesses across Norfolk.
He said: “I was overwhelmed by the response we had and the amount of product donations we received.
“It really is a beautiful thing to see local makers coming together like this, especially since we have all had such a tough past year.”
Items in the hamper include everything from homemade candles, chocolate boxes, soap, a glow jar with fairy lights and vouchers for everything from doughnuts to homeware.
Ms Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival.
She suffers a range of symptoms, including exhaustion, severe pain, memory loss and muscle twitches.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection typically transmitted by ticks and if left undetected it can prove extremely serious and potentially fatal.
Competition tickets cost £2 and can be purchased at www.bringjodieback.com. The winner will be announced on September 12.
