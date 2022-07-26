News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Man, 18, took his own life, inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 7:07 AM July 26, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

An 18-year-old man who had a history of mental health problems took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Callum Wilson was found in a flat on Howlett Close in North Walsham on December 16 last year.

An inquest into his death, at Norfolk Coroners Court on Monday (July 25), heard that he had a history of mental health problems.

In a statement read at the hearing, the deceased man's father David Wilson described his son as fun-loving.

"He loved a party and having a good time," he said.

"He really loved hockey, he was a goalkeeper, and was really good at it."

Callum studied plumbing at Norwich City College where he got a level 2 qualification, but his studies were interrupted by the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travel: ‘An idyllic seaside escape with top notch dining’
  2. 2 Norfolk picnic spot named one of the best in the UK
  3. 3 First look at new £350k holiday lodges for sale in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Is this Norfolk’s most dog-friendly town? 
  2. 5 5 celebrities who have been spotted in north Norfolk this year
  3. 6 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  4. 7 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter
  5. 8 Beachside rats targets of burrow baiting effort
  6. 9 Ukrainian arrivals in north Norfolk dwindle
  7. 10 Watch from above as large blaze closes Wroxham Barns

Mr Wilson said: "He was very much loved by family and friends who believe in our hearts he did not intend to leave us and we miss him everyday."

Johanna Thompson, Assistant Coroner for Norfolk, ruled that Callum's death was suicide.

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

Fish and Chips from No1 Cromer. Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Food and Drink

North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Ashmanhaugh. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Homes gutted by fire after field blaze spreads to properties

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Vernon Arms in Southrepps.

Village pub listed for sale for £895,000

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
North Sea Coffee cafe

Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon