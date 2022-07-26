An 18-year-old man who had a history of mental health problems took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Callum Wilson was found in a flat on Howlett Close in North Walsham on December 16 last year.

An inquest into his death, at Norfolk Coroners Court on Monday (July 25), heard that he had a history of mental health problems.

In a statement read at the hearing, the deceased man's father David Wilson described his son as fun-loving.

"He loved a party and having a good time," he said.

"He really loved hockey, he was a goalkeeper, and was really good at it."

Callum studied plumbing at Norwich City College where he got a level 2 qualification, but his studies were interrupted by the pandemic.

Mr Wilson said: "He was very much loved by family and friends who believe in our hearts he did not intend to leave us and we miss him everyday."

Johanna Thompson, Assistant Coroner for Norfolk, ruled that Callum's death was suicide.