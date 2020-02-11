Call for donations at newly opened charity shop

Lady Bacon cut the ribbon at the launch of the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge charity shop in Cromer. Picture: PBL Archant

Donations of clothes and other items are needed at a seaside town's ninth charity shop.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice shop in Tucker Street, Cromer was opened by patron Lady Bacon on Saturday, February 8.

Mark Nicholas, CEO of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice fundraising appeal, said "The shop is our seventh location in Norfolk. Our shops play a vital role in our campaign and charity shops promote reuse and recycling as well as reducing waste entering landfill."

Meanwhile, more than £5m has been raised of the £12.5m needed for the charity's new 24-bed hospice to be built close to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Head of retail Bryan Saunders said: "We are open every day and keen to receive donations of good quality clothes including retro and vintage, bric-a-brac, toys, paperbacks, DVDs/CDs, and small electrical items. We are also very happy to hear from new volunteers, so please call 0330 223 4784."