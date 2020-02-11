Search

Call for donations at newly opened charity shop

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 11 February 2020

Lady Bacon cut the ribbon at the launch of the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge charity shop in Cromer. Picture: PBL

Archant

Donations of clothes and other items are needed at a seaside town's ninth charity shop.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice shop in Tucker Street, Cromer was opened by patron Lady Bacon on Saturday, February 8.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Nicholas, CEO of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice fundraising appeal, said "The shop is our seventh location in Norfolk. Our shops play a vital role in our campaign and charity shops promote reuse and recycling as well as reducing waste entering landfill."

Meanwhile, more than £5m has been raised of the £12.5m needed for the charity's new 24-bed hospice to be built close to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Head of retail Bryan Saunders said: "We are open every day and keen to receive donations of good quality clothes including retro and vintage, bric-a-brac, toys, paperbacks, DVDs/CDs, and small electrical items. We are also very happy to hear from new volunteers, so please call 0330 223 4784."

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Trade plummets in town due to disruption caused by gas mains work

Market Street in North Walsham was like a ghost town on Saturday morning. Pictures: David Bale

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on the B1145 Cawston Road at Aylsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Two wind turbines get go-ahead near North Norfolk coast

File photo of a wind turbine and inset, David Mack, who is behind one of the applications. Pictures: Archant/Supplied by David Mack

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

