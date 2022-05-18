Move for more fishing bylaws off Norfolk coastline

The government could outlaw damaging fishing activity in 13 'marine protected areas' around the UK coastline.

The areas being considered including two off Norfolk - one called 'Haisborough, Hammond and Winterton', and another called the 'North Norfolk Sandbanks and Saturn Reef'.

It follows the announcement of new fishing byelaws in four other areas last month - including Dogger Bank - which will come into force in June.

The Marine Management Organisation has launched a 'call for evidence' into the effects of bottom towed gear fishing in the areas.

Tom McCormack, the MMOs chief executive, said: "Our purpose is to protect and enhance our precious marine environment and support UK economic growth.

"We support sustainable marine activities, such as fisheries and renewable energy, to co-exist with other users of the seas, while protecting our precious marine environment for the benefit of future generations.

“This call for evidence for these 13 marine protected areas signals our commitment to better protect and manage our seas and coasts.”

Anyone who wants to have their say on the issue should visit www.gov.uk and search for "Managing Fishing in Marine Protected Areas: Consultations".