'Modern' cafe to be built at town hospital

Planning permission has been granted to build a cafe and charity hub at the front of Cromer Hospital.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) applied for planning permission to build an extension in front of Cromer Hospital for a cafe and charity hub.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) gave the go-ahead and building work is set to start at the end of August.

No consultees raised objections for the 112.6m sq space which will seat around 60 people inside.

John Paul Garside, director of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, said: “We are delighted to receive the go-ahead on our plans to build a charity café at Cromer Hospital.

"The new facility will provide enhanced facilities for staff, patients and visitors as services continue to expand at Cromer.

“We hope to have space for approximately 60 people inside the cafe, with some additional external seating in the Plaza at the front of the hospital.”

It is hoped the cafe will be completed by the end of this year.

The new cafe plans were backed by Cromer Town Council.

Councillor Tim Adams, chair of the council's planning committee, said: "We can see the value of having such an amenity at the hospital with the increase in services that is going to be provided for the community.

"In terms of the design, it fits in well with the rest of the building. It is quite a modern design, quite drastic from the rest of Cromer.

"It is a welcomed development I think for the hospital, it's a welcomed investment into the hospital from the NHS."

☕️We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for @NNHospCharity North Norfolk Café at the Cromer Hospital for patients, staff, visitors and the wider community. Work begins later this month with opening before the end of the year. Watch this space for updates... pic.twitter.com/nUlyPkJ19c — N&N Hospitals Charity (@NNHospCharity) August 5, 2021

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said the design of the proposal was in keeping with the appearance of Cromer Hospital.

A NNDC officer said: "There are no amenity concerns as the proposal is located well within the grounds of the established hospital away from residential properties.

The Holm oak tree on the Mill Road site and the benches will be "carefully relocated" to another area during the building works.

Next month will see the opening of the hospital's new £4.8m cancer centre, which save north Norfolk patients hours a week travelling to Norwich.







