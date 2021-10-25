Spooky scarecrows to spot around village

Published: 2:55 PM October 25, 2021

One of the scarecrows on display as part of the Buxton Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Sonia Gray

Visitors to the twin villages of Buxton and Lamas could be in for a surprise.

Residents of the north Norfolk parish have set up 43 different scarecrow scenes in front gardens and public places as part of the first Buxton Scarecrow Festival.

One of the scarecrows on display as part of the Buxton Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Sonia Gray

A wedding scene, Peppa Pig and a Minion are just some of the themes on show as part of the trail, which is raising money for four youth groups: Buxton Preschool Playgroup, Buxton Youth Football Club, 1st Buxton Lamas Scout Group and Buxton Rainbows and Brownies.

Sonia Gray, one of the organisers, said the idea for the festival came about on a Buxton Gardening Group chat on Facebook.

One of the scarecrows on display as part of the Buxton Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Sonia Gray

She said: "On there, a lady call Fran Annis suggested a scarecrow event in the village might be a good idea to lift spirits in a Covid-safe way after a gloomy 18 months.

You may also want to watch:

"Lots of local businesses have donated prizes for the scarecrow competition and four local members of the community have agreed to judge the competition categories."

Maps of the trail - which runs until Saturday, October 30, are on sale at McColl's in Crown Road, Buxton.