Bid for four homes on Horstead site

Published: 4:38 PM October 28, 2021

A revised application has been put in to build four homes in Horstead. - Credit: Google StreetView

Four new family homes could be built on built on a property that currently has one house on the outskirts of the village of Horstead in north Norfolk.

Buff Construction has applied for permission to Broadland District Council for permission to demolish the house that is currently on the 0.47Ha Buxton Road site, called Timberlea, and replace it with four four-bedroom homes.

A different plan to demolish and build four homes at the site was granted permission earlier in the year, and this revised application has increased the height of the homes from 1.5 stories to two stories, and there are also some changes to the footprint and orientation of the buildings.

The application says: "The character locally is mainly a traditional form of development. The proposals follow this style with the addition of some features to provide a modern twist."

The new development would include a small private road and 12 car parking spaces, an increase of 10 from what is there now.