News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Bid for four homes on Horstead site

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:38 PM October 28, 2021   
A revised application has been put in to build four homes in Horstead. 

A revised application has been put in to build four homes in Horstead. - Credit: Google StreetView

Four new family homes could be built on built on a property that currently has one house on the outskirts of the village of Horstead in north Norfolk. 

Buff Construction has applied for permission to Broadland District Council for permission to demolish the house that is currently on the 0.47Ha Buxton Road site, called Timberlea, and replace it with four four-bedroom homes. 

A different plan to demolish and build four homes at the site was granted permission earlier in the year, and this revised application has increased the height of the homes from 1.5 stories to two stories, and there are also some changes to the footprint and orientation of the buildings.

The application says: "The character locally is mainly a traditional form of development. The proposals follow this style with the addition of some features to provide a modern twist."

The new development would include a small private road and 12 car parking spaces, an increase of 10 from what is there now. 

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Benjamin Rust, of Cromer, who has died aged 91. 

Obituary

Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Richardsons Stalham Boating Holidays Hoseason 2021 Awards

Norfolk Broads boating holiday company named best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services.

'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles.

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance and coastguard attend incident on Sheringham beachfront

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon