Walking trail closed as tree felling work begins

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:45 AM October 4, 2021   
Devon County Council officer tackle Ash dieback infected trees

Devon County Council officer cutting an ash dieback infected tree - Credit: DCC

A path has been temporarily closed to allow for tree felling work to be carried out. 

The majority of trees on the northerly embankment of the Bure Valley Path in Buxton have to be felled as they pose a risk to people using the walking trail. 

Tree felling is designed to stop the spread of ash dieback which has affected a high number of trees along the path.

The work, which will take three weeks to complete, means the path will be closed to the public between Mill Street overbridge and the River Bure overbridge.

It will not be possible to join this stretch of the Bure Valley Path from the adjoining access points or public rights of way for the duration of the works.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place. 

The work, which is expected to cost £34,900, will be completed by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

