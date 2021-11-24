News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows near miss between deer and two cars

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:45 PM November 24, 2021
Deer on the road.

The moment a deer dashes between two cars on the road between Buxton and Coltishall. - Credit: Steve Mindham

Dashcam footage has captured a dramatic near miss between two cars and a deer.

The incident was recorded on a driver's camera as he was travelling on the road from Buxton to Coltishall.

At first the video shows an empty road and later another car travelling in the opposite direction.

As the two cars are about to pass each other, a deer suddenly leaps into the road, narrowly managing to avoid not only one but both of the vehicles.

As if taking part in a dare, it slips between the cars and somehow safely makes it to the other side.

Driver Steve Mindham said: "After the deer incident we were just glad neither car had been travelling any faster."

The hair-raising close call even brought out the poet in Mr Mindham.

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  2. 2 Part of A148 closed due to crash
  3. 3 Firefighters to scale church for charity
  1. 4 Driving ban for man who 'smelt like a pub'
  2. 5 Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k
  3. 6 Traffic tops concerns over planned wind farm expansion
  4. 7 What is the limit on pension savings before paying tax?
  5. 8 Tunnel of light appears in Cromer ahead of Christmas lights switch-on
  6. 9 Obituary: Man, 93, who fell in love with Norfolk after wartime evacuation
  7. 10 Magnificent double at Cromer Squash Club

“Norfolk lanes are beautiful," he said, "but you need to drive with care. As well as other vehicles, you’ll sometimes meet a deer.”

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30.

Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
'Blakeney' village sign in the foreground with north Norfolk coastal quay behind it and huge sweeping Norfolk sky

Visit Norfolk

North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Allan Kelly, Colin Page and Ian Jackson organisers of protest against plans to pedestrianise North W

Protest held against 'pedestrian-friendly' plans in North Walsham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon