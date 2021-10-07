News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Busiest day ever' - Heritage railway sees bumper summer

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:16 PM October 7, 2021   
North Norfolk Railway Steam Picture: Mark Bullimore

The North Norfolk Railway had one of its busiest Augusts ever in 2021. - Credit: Archant

The North Norfolk Railway had the busiest single day in its history excluding festival weekends in what was a bumper summer. 

Andrew Munden, the railway's general manager, said the Poppy Line between Sheringham and Holt saw its record-breaking day on August 17.

Mr Munden said: "On that particular day we carried 1,600 passengers. From what I can make out that's the busiest singe day the railway has ever had apart from during the 1940s weekends.

Sheringham Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Andrew Munden, who is appealing to small business

Andrew Munden, general manager of the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Archant

"We had to close our ticket offices at 11am because we ran out of spaces to sell on the trains - we don't want to overfill them because we are all about giving people a nice day out."

Mr Munden said this year saw the railway's fifth busiest August on record with 31,590 passengers - their record figure for the month was 32,000 in 2015.  

You may also want to watch:

The railway was able to operate at full capacity after social distancing restrictions were lifted in July. 

