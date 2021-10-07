'Busiest day ever' - Heritage railway sees bumper summer

Published: 12:16 PM October 7, 2021

The North Norfolk Railway had one of its busiest Augusts ever in 2021. - Credit: Archant

The North Norfolk Railway had the busiest single day in its history excluding festival weekends in what was a bumper summer.

Andrew Munden, the railway's general manager, said the Poppy Line between Sheringham and Holt saw its record-breaking day on August 17.

Mr Munden said: "On that particular day we carried 1,600 passengers. From what I can make out that's the busiest singe day the railway has ever had apart from during the 1940s weekends.

Andrew Munden, general manager of the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Archant

"We had to close our ticket offices at 11am because we ran out of spaces to sell on the trains - we don't want to overfill them because we are all about giving people a nice day out."

Mr Munden said this year saw the railway's fifth busiest August on record with 31,590 passengers - their record figure for the month was 32,000 in 2015.

The railway was able to operate at full capacity after social distancing restrictions were lifted in July.