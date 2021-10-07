'Busiest day ever' - Heritage railway sees bumper summer
- Credit: Archant
The North Norfolk Railway had the busiest single day in its history excluding festival weekends in what was a bumper summer.
Andrew Munden, the railway's general manager, said the Poppy Line between Sheringham and Holt saw its record-breaking day on August 17.
Mr Munden said: "On that particular day we carried 1,600 passengers. From what I can make out that's the busiest singe day the railway has ever had apart from during the 1940s weekends.
"We had to close our ticket offices at 11am because we ran out of spaces to sell on the trains - we don't want to overfill them because we are all about giving people a nice day out."
Mr Munden said this year saw the railway's fifth busiest August on record with 31,590 passengers - their record figure for the month was 32,000 in 2015.
You may also want to watch:
The railway was able to operate at full capacity after social distancing restrictions were lifted in July.
Most Read
- 1 Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre
- 2 Care home run by Cawston Park owners rated inadequate amid safety fears
- 3 Entangled seal saved on Norfolk beach in evening rescue
- 4 WATCH: Virtual drone footage shows North Walsham's new skatepark
- 5 Trapped people released after two-car crash in north Norfolk
- 6 13-year-old from Norfolk named one of Britain's Best Young Drivers
- 7 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 8 5 unique railway experiences to enjoy in Norfolk
- 9 Remarkable Lilian celebrates turning 101
- 10 Pool to replace North Norfolk's famous Splash nears completion