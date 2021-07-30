Dog boutique to celebrate second birthday with treats for pooches

Published: 6:57 AM July 30, 2021

Woofers and Barkers in Holt is preparing to celebrate its second anniversary with some pawsome treats for its loyal four-legged customers. - Credit: Woofers and Barkers

A North Norfolk dog boutique is preparing to celebrate its second anniversary with some pawsome treats for its loyal four-legged customers.

Like many independent businesses, Woofers and Barkers of Holt has had to deal with the difficult trading conditions and uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the boutique shop has weathered the challenges, cultivated a strong customer base and is now set to celebrate its second birthday on Saturday, July 31.

Inside Woofers and Barkers which recntly opened on the High Street in Holt. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

To mark the occasion the store in High Street, Holt is throwing a birthday party with dog ice-cream, dog birthday cake and a free 'Happy Birthday' biscuit bone for all its four-legged customers.

Martin Allan and Sarah Williamson, owners, said they wanted to celebrate the milestone of their second year of trading while creating some fun at the same time.

Mr Allan said: "It's been a very difficult and challenging couple of years.

"We were closed for five months, and of course, we could have stayed open on a technicality because pet shops were classified as essential retail but we've got a traditional pet shop around the corner so we took the decision with integrity to close."

Woofers and Barkers in Holt is throwing a birthday party with dog ice-cream, dog birthday cake and a free 'Happy Birthday' biscuit bone for all its four-legged customers. - Credit: Woofers and Barkers

He said despite having been forced to close for several months the online side of the business had flourished and been busier than ever in part due to the increase in lockdown puppies and dog ownership.

"There's been a massive increase in dog ownership in the last 16 months which of course has been great in our business.

"Dogs live for about 10-15 years old so it looks like the market will keep on growing for the next 10-15 years," he said.

Mr Allan said Woofers and Barkers felt as though it had been welcomed into the Holt business community and he was proud to be one of the many independent traders in the town.

"It's absolutely fabulous to have reached two years, anyone starting a brand new business in a niche market takes a risk but the response to the business has been fantastic.

"We have got a number of brands that you can't get anywhere else in the UK and Brexit has helped rather than hindered us. So there are positives."