Coastal chippy raises £700 for Ukraine appeal

Will Watson of Will's Plaice fish and chip shop in East Runton, with a cheque for £700 his business raised for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. - Credit: Supplied by Will Watson

Every portion of chips bought at a popular chippy on the north Norfolk coast throughout March has helped a good cause - people in Ukraine.

Will Watson, who owns Will's Plaice in Beach Road, East Runton, and his wife Maggie decided they would donate £1 of every chip serving sold to the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Mr Watson, who will be celebrating 16 years at the shop on May 6, said he was delighted with the £700 raised, which has now been given to the charity.

He said: "We've got some friends, Nicholas Hinds and Robert Richmond, who are part of the Banningham Crown group who have have been collecting donations and have made two runs over there already.

"It got me thinking I wanted to make a difference as well and so I and my wife - who's from Poland herself - got the idea of donating £1 from every portion of chips.

"We were on winter hours in March and only open two evenings a week, so I think we did quite well. Lamberts Potatoes donated 10 bags of potatoes to help us with our effort."