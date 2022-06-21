News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New hotel could be built in Sheringham

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:55 PM June 21, 2022
Weybourne Road Sheringham

More change is expected on Weybourne Road in Sheringham with the development of a new hotel next to The Reef leisure centre. - Credit: Google

More change could be in store for a coast road leading into Sheringham.

In recent years, Weybourne Road has seen the demolition of the Splash swimming pool, its redevelopment as a £12.7m leisure centre called The Reef, and the approval of plans to build a 70-bed care home and 24 houses.

The latest addition to the road is now likely to be a hotel.

The site of the proposed development is to the immediate west of The Reef, which opened in November last year.

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), which owns the land and has been marketing it for a hotel development, said: "The council is currently in negotiation with a purchaser for the site."

Parking arrangements form part of those discussions, the spokesperson said.

According to estate agents Pygott and Crone's website, the land has been sold subject to contract.








 

