News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Have your say on £15m wind farm green cash pot

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:46 AM July 22, 2022
Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, of Vattenfall

Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, of Vattenfall, chats with Happisburgh residents about how they can access its £15million Community Benefit Fund for its Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farms. - Credit: Vattenfall

People have been having their say on how a £15 million pot offered up by offshore wind farm developer Vattenfall could be spent on green projects in their communities.

The Swedish firm, which plans to build two huge wind farms off the north Norfolk coast, has already hosted community meetings in Necton, Reepham, Happisburgh and Aylsham, and are planning further meetings in Toftwood Social Club, Dereham, on Thursday July 28, 6-8pm and North Walsham Community Centre on Monday, August 15, 6-8pm.

The firm's 'community benefit fund' will run from 2024 - within a year of the start of onshore construction - and last for 25 years.

Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, from Vattenfall, said: “This is a long-term source of funding. It is a win-win. What is good for the planet is good for the people.

"We hope people will come to find out how the fund will provide upfront costs for projects designed by local people to gain lasting benefits from development of the Norfolk zone.

“By supporting community development that is futureproofed as far as possible, Vattenfall is encouraging communities to align with their mission for fossil-fuel free living within a generation."

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Fish and Chips from No1 Cromer. Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Food and Drink

North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
North Sea Coffee cafe

Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Ashmanhaugh. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Homes gutted by fire after field blaze spreads to properties

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon