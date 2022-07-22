Have your say on £15m wind farm green cash pot

Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, of Vattenfall, chats with Happisburgh residents about how they can access its £15million Community Benefit Fund for its Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farms. - Credit: Vattenfall

People have been having their say on how a £15 million pot offered up by offshore wind farm developer Vattenfall could be spent on green projects in their communities.

The Swedish firm, which plans to build two huge wind farms off the north Norfolk coast, has already hosted community meetings in Necton, Reepham, Happisburgh and Aylsham, and are planning further meetings in Toftwood Social Club, Dereham, on Thursday July 28, 6-8pm and North Walsham Community Centre on Monday, August 15, 6-8pm.

The firm's 'community benefit fund' will run from 2024 - within a year of the start of onshore construction - and last for 25 years.

Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, from Vattenfall, said: “This is a long-term source of funding. It is a win-win. What is good for the planet is good for the people.

"We hope people will come to find out how the fund will provide upfront costs for projects designed by local people to gain lasting benefits from development of the Norfolk zone.

“By supporting community development that is futureproofed as far as possible, Vattenfall is encouraging communities to align with their mission for fossil-fuel free living within a generation."