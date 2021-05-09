Pop-up bank to open in town as permanent branch to close
A pop-up bank is set to serve a town's customers after closure of another branch threatened to leave just one standing.
TSB says its new pop-up in Holt will open this summer as part of a nationwide move to open 43 new temporary branches between April and September.
It will offer payment, bereavement and internet banking services as well as dealing with other general enquiries.
TSB's Holt branch, located on the High Street, will close on June 17, as it prepares to shut 164 branches nationwide in the coming months.
Closure would have seen Holt customers forced to travel 11 miles to Aylsham to access services.
TSB director of branch banking, Carol Anderson said: “Although we’ve seen a significant rise in customers using digital banking, we know accessing banking services and cash remains important to many customers and we’re always looking for innovative and inclusive ways to help them.
“The pop-up service will support our customers in parts of the country where it takes longer to get to a branch."
