Woman, 22, opens village's first coffee trailer

Everything from cappuccinos to iced lattes and what some call "the loveliest hot chocolate" have been brewing up a storm at a new mobile cafe in a converted horse box.

Georgia Cleaver, 22, said she was thrilled at the response to her new business, Tide and Earth Coffee, which she opened a month ago next to the village hall in Buxton, south-east of Aylsham.

Miss Cleaver said she was proud to be running the first takeaway cafe in the village, which is an addition to her handcrafted jewellery business, also called Tide and Earth.

She said: "We've never had anywhere you could just grab a coffee in the village, so I thought to myself, as a local girl, I can make that happen.

"I was conscious that bringing something new into a small village can be daunting, but I'm so glad I did it.

"It's been fun to speak to local people and everyone in the village has been so supportive."

Miss Cleaver and her partner started by buying a horse box trailer via Facebook Marketplace, and converted it into a mobile cafe for under £3,000.

She said: "It was looking very sorry for itself, like a horse had just walked out of it.

"We converted it with a two-group coffee machine, a fridge, freezer and a little urn."

Among her drinks range is what one customer called "the loveliest hot chocolate". She also plans to offer snacks as well from September.

Miss Cleaver added: "People come for a coffee and chat about the best places around Buxton and Lammas to go on a walk, so it's almost becoming a bit of a tourist information place as well."

The coffee stall is a change of career for Miss Cleaver, who previously worked for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

She said: "I love people and that was something that I loved doing. But I thought, how can I use those skills to develop, and push that into something I can own?"

Tide and Earth Coffee is open Friday, Saturday and Mondays 9am-4.30pm and on Sundays until 3pm.