Village pub reopening after £20k refurbishment

A north Norfolk pub has reopened following a £200,000 refurbishment.

Three Swallows, on Newgate Green in Cley, now boasts an outdoor bar area and pizza kitchen in the garden and four en-suite bedrooms.

Operations manager Matt Drew said: "There is beauty to be seen around every corner at the Three Swallows.

"The investment has left no stone unturned, and we're so proud to be able to welcome guests back to enjoy it.

"The outdoor area must be seen to be believed. It's a simply stunning space to enjoy – perfect for alfresco drinks and dining."

Senior operations manager Sarah Edmunds said: "The Three Swallows is an exceptional pub.

"A quintessentially British country pub in a beautiful village with all the charm and character you'd expect it to have – it's been a pleasure to invest in and bring it back to its absolute best."

The venue is managed by pub and bar operator Punch Pubs.

