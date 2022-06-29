News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village pub reopening after £20k refurbishment

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:22 PM June 29, 2022
Three Swallows pub Cley

The Three Swallows pub, in Cley, has reopened following refurbishment. - Credit: Punch Pubs

A north Norfolk pub has reopened following a £200,000 refurbishment.

Three Swallows, on Newgate Green in Cley, now boasts an outdoor bar area and pizza kitchen in the garden and four en-suite bedrooms.

Operations manager Matt Drew said: "There is beauty to be seen around every corner at the Three Swallows.

"The investment has left no stone unturned, and we're so proud to be able to welcome guests back to enjoy it.

"The outdoor area must be seen to be believed. It's a simply stunning space to enjoy – perfect for alfresco drinks and dining."

The garden area at the Three Swallows pub in Cley.

The garden area at the Three Swallows pub in Cley. - Credit: Punch Pubs

Senior operations manager Sarah Edmunds said: "The Three Swallows is an exceptional pub.

"A quintessentially British country pub in a beautiful village with all the charm and character you'd expect it to have – it's been a pleasure to invest in and bring it back to its absolute best."

The bar at the Three Swallows pub in Cley.

The bar at the Three Swallows pub in Cley. - Credit: Punch Pubs

The venue is managed by pub and bar operator Punch Pubs.

The outdoor area at the Three Swallows pub in Cley.

The outdoor area at the Three Swallows pub in Cley. - Credit: Punch Pubs

The Three Swallows pub in Cley has reopened.

The Three Swallows pub in Cley has reopened. - Credit: Punch Pubs


