Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

A new £12.7m leisure centre is set to open in two weeks time in a seaside town.

The Reef in Sheringham will open its pool, gym and studios on Wednesday, November 30, replacing the Splash complex that was previously in the town.

Funded by an £11m investment from North Norfolk District Council and a £1m grant from Sport England, it will feature a six-lane, 25m main pool, built to Sport England standards and will support a range of aquatic activities from competitive swimming events to inflatable play sessions for children.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

A moving floor on the 13m learner pool will allow the water depth to be changed for different activities and user groups such as swimming lessons, water confidence and toddler sessions and aqua fit exercise classes.

Alongside the use of conventional heating methods, water at The Reef will be heated through solar thermal energy, meaning energy from the sun will directly heat the water and reduce reliance on gas.

There are also electric vehicle charge points available for electric cars to charge.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

For gym-users, the upper floor offers a 60-station health and fitness suite, including a range of exercise machines and free weights.

The dance and activities studio, which covers 200sqm, offers opportunity for group exercise classes and studio sessions.

While in the virtual cycling studio, users will be able to take part in sessions around the world, with a virtual instructor leading the classes.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

The 23 stations allow a variety of classes, varying in intensity, distance and location.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are within touching distance of opening and are so excited to welcome the public to this outstanding facility.

“The Reef caters for all ages, abilities and interests and will be a centre for the local community to be truly proud of.”

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and wellbeing, said: “Not so very long ago, in the summer of 2019, North Norfolk District Council made the decision to carry on with the construction of a new leisure centre for our district.

"We wanted to make something truly special, the likes of which north Norfolk has never had before, and now here we are, about to open, about to welcome our first visitors to The Reef.

"It's the day we've all been looking forward to - we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef



