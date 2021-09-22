News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:06 AM September 22, 2021   
The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14.

A well-known discount store is set to open a new site in north Norfolk.  

The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The store will offer the “latest range” of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect. 

Brands stocked will include Nike,  Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.  

The Original Factory Shop will create 12 jobs with a recruitment day set to be held on September 28. 

Area manager, Adam Birt, said: “We’re really excited to be coming to Cromer and to serve the local community. We’re recruiting for 12 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving the local community when the new site opens in October.” 

For further information about the roles please contact Charlie Cuthbert on ccuthbert@tofs.com

