The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
- Credit: The Original Factory Shop
A well-known discount store is set to open a new site in north Norfolk.
The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14.
The store will offer the “latest range” of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect.
Brands stocked will include Nike, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.
The Original Factory Shop will create 12 jobs with a recruitment day set to be held on September 28.
You may also want to watch:
Area manager, Adam Birt, said: “We’re really excited to be coming to Cromer and to serve the local community. We’re recruiting for 12 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving the local community when the new site opens in October.”
For further information about the roles please contact Charlie Cuthbert on ccuthbert@tofs.com.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
- 2 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
- 3 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
- 4 Man released on bail after reports of fight in village
- 5 See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000
- 6 ''Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
- 7 New golfing trophy named after club stalwart
- 8 Hundreds of noisy neighbour complaints in North Norfolk during pandemic
- 9 Lifeboat crews called to help sinking fishing boat off Norfolk coast
- 10 Praise for retiring controller who kept an eye on Norfolk's coast