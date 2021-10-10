Office conversion bid could see more jobs in village

Published: 2:33 PM October 10, 2021

An aerial view of Stody, a village in north Norfolk, where an old farm building could be converted into offices. - Credit: Google

A business hoping to grow and hire more staff could expand into new offices if a planning application gets the thumbs up.

The bid, currently in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see a redundant agricultural building converted into offices.

The site is at Stody Hall Barns on Brinton Road in Stody, near Melton Constable.

Opening of the Solana Seeds office and lab at Stody Hall Barns in August 2016. - Credit: Submitted

Most of the other former farm buildings on the site have already been converted into a mix of rural offices and storage.

According to papers submitted with the application, there are currently three businesses based there, one of which, Solana Seeds, a seed potato merchant, has a need for more office space for a growing team.

The company is an independent subsidiary of the Solana Group, based in Hamburg, which had been marketing its potato seed stock in Britain since 2013.

You may also want to watch:

A decision on the bid is expected by November 29.







