Theatre director 'disappointed' with government's energy bill pledge

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson switching off a light to help cut the venue's sky-rocketing power bill. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

A north Norfolk theatre director has said the government's pledge to help businesses with energy bills this winter is a 'sticking plaster on a huge wound'.

Debbie Thompson, director of Sheringham Little Theatre, said that new prime minister Liz Truss' promise to support businesses for six months will be "a great help, but it doesn't fix the longer-term problem".

The venue had been facing a potential power bill hike from £10,000 to £70,000 a year.

"It is just a sticking plaster on a huge wound," Ms Thompson said.

"We are disappointed that families are getting two years' help and businesses just six months - so we will wait to see what other help will be offered later."

The theatre is run by a charity and was already battling to get back to normal after the Covid pandemic when the cost of living crisis also arrived to add a further threat to audience and cafe visitor numbers.