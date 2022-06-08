News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Charity shop crowned among winners of jubilee contest

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:22 PM June 8, 2022
Andrew Stuart outside Sheringham's EACH shop

Volunteer Andrew Stuart outside the EACH shop on Station Road in Sheringham during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: EACH

A charity shop in Sheringham has been crowned one of the winners of a special jubilee competition.

EACH's Station Road branch shared the prize for best-dressed window in the town with The Sitting Room tearoom and Sadlers Court.

The competition was jointly organised by Sheringham Town Council and the Carnival Committee as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There were also prizes from the best dressed table and best dressed home.

Sheringham EACH shop

The display at Sheringham's EACH shop on Station Road which jointly won a competition for best-dressed window during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: EACH

EACH sales assistant Paul Watson said: "It was great to get in the spirit and be a part of Sheringham's celebrations.

"We were very proud of our shop window and the staff and volunteers made it look truly stunning.

"To be named as one of the joint winners of the competition was fantastic and a fitting reward for their hard work."

The contest was judged by Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe, councillor Madeleine Ashcroft and Carnival Committee member Sarah Peberday.


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

North Walsham Town Council is looking to ban stunt and traction kites from the town's memorial park.

Town postpones Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to predicted rain

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk‚Äôs coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictu

Two Norfolk beaches named among best in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A street party in Stalham during the 2002 jubilee celebrations.

Platinum Jubilee: Guide to North Norfolk events

Daniel Hickey and Stuart Anderson

Logo Icon
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Live News

Driver arrested after car goes off road into hedge

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon