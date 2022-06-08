Charity shop crowned among winners of jubilee contest

Volunteer Andrew Stuart outside the EACH shop on Station Road in Sheringham during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: EACH

A charity shop in Sheringham has been crowned one of the winners of a special jubilee competition.

EACH's Station Road branch shared the prize for best-dressed window in the town with The Sitting Room tearoom and Sadlers Court.

The competition was jointly organised by Sheringham Town Council and the Carnival Committee as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There were also prizes from the best dressed table and best dressed home.

The display at Sheringham's EACH shop on Station Road which jointly won a competition for best-dressed window during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: EACH

EACH sales assistant Paul Watson said: "It was great to get in the spirit and be a part of Sheringham's celebrations.

"We were very proud of our shop window and the staff and volunteers made it look truly stunning.

"To be named as one of the joint winners of the competition was fantastic and a fitting reward for their hard work."

The contest was judged by Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe, councillor Madeleine Ashcroft and Carnival Committee member Sarah Peberday.



