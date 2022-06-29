New chef brings taste of the Med to town cafe

Sean Creasey, new head chef at The Shambles in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by The Shambles

Modern tapas and Mediterranean delights are on offer at a North Walsham cafe thanks to a new chef.

Sean Creasey has been put in charge of the kitchen at The Shambles in Market Street.

Mr Creasey said he was thrilled to have joined the business, which opened in 2018.

The Shambles in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by The Shambles

"It's been fantastic coming in and working with the team to create a great menu," he said.

"There is something for everyone, and it's good food, done well. That's what we pride ourselves on."

In his 20-year long career as a chef, Mr Creasey has worked with Galton Blackiston of Morston Hall and Stuart Conibear of the Ivy in Norwich.

A new menu addition - the buttermilk fried chicken burger at The Shambles in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by The Shambles

He has headed up Butlers restaurant in Holt, Tatlers in Norwich, the Dun Cow in Salthouse, the White Horse in Blakeney and recently Rocky Bottoms in West Runton.

Other dishes he has brought in at the Shambles include flat iron steak with crumbled blue cheese, crispy halloumi fingers with chipotle and buttermilk fried chicken burgers.

A new menu addition - the rare tuna tempura at The Shambles in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by The Shambles

Mr Creasey said: "I’m a feeder and I love cooking for people.

"You put a plate of food down in front of someone and their reactions can be quite dramatic.

"I guess there is an element of showmanship in it all and it's a wonderful thing to do be able to do well for people and witness their delight.

“Also, for people who aren’t very adventurous with food, it’s good to nudge them out of their comfort zone and get them to try things that they wouldn’t normally choose, expanding their culinary experience."

Rebecca Lysaght, who owns the venue, said Mr Creasey made a great addition to the team.

She said: "His energy, passion, talent and experience are exactly what we were looking for in launching a new and inviting menu.

"He's already introduced some fantastic dishes, with a focus on local food, using local suppliers. The reaction has been brilliant so far, and we're looking forward to more of our new and existing customers giving it a try."