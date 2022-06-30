News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Sainsbury's moves to quash rumour of till closures at Norfolk store

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:16 AM June 30, 2022
The Sainsbury's store in North Walsham.

The Sainsbury's store in North Walsham. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Sainsbury's has sought to quash rumours it could move to close all of its staffed counters at its North Walsham supermarket. 

Rumours have been rife on local Facebook groups that the chain was planning to leave shoppers with only the option of either using a self-checkout or the store's 'SmartShop' scan-as-you-go service. 

But Sainsbury's has said it has no such plans. 

Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East, said yesterday she had been contacted by around a dozen people with concerns over till closures and job redundancies at the Bacton Road supermarket.

Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East.

Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East. - Credit: Supplied

Ms Shire wrote to Simon Roberts, the chief executive of Sainsbury's, over the matter, and the company responded that there would be no job cuts, and there would continue to be manned tills at the store. 

Responding directly to to this newspaper, a Sainsbury's spokesman said only that that the claims were false, and they had no plans to close staffed tills at the branch.

